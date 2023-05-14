Security for elections in Türkiye provided at highest level, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Security at the presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye is provided at the highest level, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

According to him, the police are actively working in all regions of Türkiye.

"More than 600,000 law enforcement officers provide security during the elections," Soylu said.

The Turkish Interior Minister voted in the elections in Istanbul.

Türkiye is holding presidential and parliamentary elections today. Voting will last until 17:00 (GMT+3). More than 64 million people have the right to vote in Türkiye.

Turkish citizens who live in foreign countries voted in the presidential and parliamentary elections from April 27 through May 9.

The number of Turkish citizens living abroad who voted in the parliamentary and presidential elections in Türkiye amounted to 1.8 million people.

In general, 3.4 million people had the right to vote among Turkish citizens living abroad.

Voting was held in 151 diplomatic missions of Türkiye in 73 countries of the world.