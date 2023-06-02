NATO SecGen to visit Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg plans to visit Ankara soon for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sweden's accession to NATO, he told reporters in Oslo, Trend reports.

He noted that the date of the visit is still being negotiated.

Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of Sweden's membership in NATO for Sweden, the Scandinavian countries, the Baltic region and the entire alliance.

He also welcomed Sweden's new anti-terrorism law, noting that it would strengthen cooperation between Sweden and Türkiye and confirm Sweden's fulfillment of its obligations.

Stoltenberg also emphasized the need for cooperation in the fight against terrorism and called for working together with Türkiye, given their legitimate security concerns. He expressed confidence in the soon ratification of the protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO.