Turkish Presidential spokesman may be appointed head of National Intelligence Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin may be appointed head of the National Intelligence Organization, Trend reports.

After the appointment of Hakan Fidan as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Kalin will be appointed to the vacant position.

The announcement of Kalin's appointment is expected to be made in the near future.

Ibrahim Kalin has also worked as Deputy Chairman of the Security and Foreign Policy Council of the President and Chief Adviser to the President since 2018.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the composition of the new government yesterday.