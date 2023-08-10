Earthquake strikes Turkish Antalya province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. An earthquake of 4.5-magnitude has struck the coast of Gazipasha in the Turkish province of Antalya, Trend reports.

Information was distributed by the Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 12.44 kilometers at 16:16 (GMT+3).

On Feb. 6, 2023 a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.