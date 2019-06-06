US records over 1,000 measles cases in 2019

6 June 2019 07:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the number of measles cases in the United States surpassed 1,000 in 2019 and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has began urging citizens to vaccinate in order to suppress the worst measles outbreak in more than 25 years, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

“The 1,000th case of a preventable disease like measles is a troubling reminder of how important that work is to the public health of the nation", HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement on Wednesday. “We cannot say this enough: Vaccines are a safe and highly effective public health tool that can prevent this disease and end the current outbreak".

In response to the outbreak, CDC has developed a toolkit with resources to increase public awareness and address safety concerns associated with the vaccines, stemming from misinformation.

CDC Director Robert Redfield urged all citizens who can get vaccinated to do so last month, saying the dangers of measles are greater than the perceived risks associated with the vaccine.

The CDC has deployed an immunization program project officer to Albany, New York, the region where the majority of cases in the current outbreak originated.

The measles outbreak in New York State has seen a steady increase for the past seven months, according to the CDC.

The agency projects that if the current trend continues through the fall, the United States may lose the measles elimination status it received in 2000.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Tags:
  • US
Related news
US, Mexico trade officials fail to strike deal on tariffs, immigration
US 04:11
Airstrike kills 6 IS terrorists in northern Somalia: U.S. military
Other News 01:13
Russia, China condemn US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran
Russia 5 June 21:27
China hopes DPRK, U.S. to work for progress toward political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue
China 5 June 19:29
Mexico hopes to prevent Trump-proposed tariffs in eleventh-hour talks
Other News 5 June 18:26
Congressman: US eyes to further strengthen strategic relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 5 June 12:29
Latest
Value of guaranteed loans in Azerbaijan revealed
Economy 07:30
Egyptian police kill 14 militants in northern Sinai peninsula
Other News 07:02
Turkey neutralizes 40 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkey 06:39
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles southern Philippines
Other News 06:03
Sudan opposition rejects army's offer of talks, death toll hits 108
Other News 05:29
Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault, blames French politics
Other News 04:45
US, Mexico trade officials fail to strike deal on tariffs, immigration
US 04:11
125 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast
Other News 03:27
Danish PM concedes defeat in general elections, vows to resign
Europe 02:43