Small plane crash leaves one dead in Maryland

One man, who is believed to be the pilot, was killed when the small aircraft hit a building near Chestnut Avenue in New Carrollton, local Fire Department spokesperson Mark Brandy said in a tweet, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

He said that there were no other victims at the scene and that the house was empty at the time of the crash. Mark Brandy added that the pilot's identity has not yet been established, nor has the cause of the disaster.

The house immediately caught on fire as a result of the crash, but it was quickly put out, NBC Washington reported. It added that the local fire crew was working to estimate the fuel spill volume.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news