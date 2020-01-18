Hundreds of flights canceled in Chicago airports over heavy snowfall

More than 830 flights have been canceled in the airports of Chicago over a heavy snowstorm, the Chicago Department of Aviation said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the department, 686 flights were canceled on Friday at the O’Hare International Airport, while 169 more at the Midway International Airport.

About 470 flights have been delayed over the snowfall.

The snowstorm hit Chicago on Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service warned about hazardous road conditions because of the snowfall.

