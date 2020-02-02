Pompeo arrives in Tashkent to take part in C5+1 ministerial meeting

2 February 2020 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has arrived in Uzbekistan’s capital city Tashkent to hold talks on bilateral and regional cooperation and take part in a ministerial meeting in the C5+1 (Central Asia-USA) format, the Uzbekforeign ministry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has arrived in Uzbekistan," the ministry said.

The program of Pompeo’s visit includes talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

Earlier, the US top diplomat visited Minsk and Nur-Sultan where he had talks with Presidents Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and his Belarusian and Kazakh counterparts, Vladimir Makey and Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

The C5+1 (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the United States) multilateral forum was established in November 2015 at a ministerial meeting in Samarkand with a goal of expanding intra-regional cooperation and Central Asia’s relations with the United States.

Participants in the format highly assess its potential. However experts say the United States is using this format to expand its influence in that region, ultimately seeking to squeeze Russia and China out of it.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
JICA to continue attracting Japanese companies to invest in Uzbekistan
Business 21:00
Pompeo calls Kazakhstan reliable partner of U.S.
Kazakhstan 19:34
Georgia, US and Israel strengthen agricultural cooperation
Business 11:50
Two dead, two injured in Florida church shooting: police
US 10:09
EBRD to finance construction of sewage systems, electricity lines in Uzbekistan
Business 1 February 21:06
Georgian PM meets with newly appointed US Ambassador
Georgia 1 February 15:16
Latest
About 20 killed in Burkina Faso terrorist attack
Other News 22:10
China sees more patients recover from novel coronavirus infection
China 21:27
JICA to continue attracting Japanese companies to invest in Uzbekistan
Business 21:00
Police shoot man after London stabbing incident described as terrorism
Europe 20:07
Pompeo calls Kazakhstan reliable partner of U.S.
Kazakhstan 19:34
At least 200 Turkish military vehicles cross Syrian border
Turkey 19:01
Yemen's pro-gov't announces shooting down Houthi drone in Hodeidah
Arab World 18:10
Possible date for NATO-Russia talks in Baku revealed
Politics 17:15
Police arrest 8 insurgents in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province
Other News 17:01