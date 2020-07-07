COVID-19 deaths surpass 3,500 in U.S. Los Angeles County, total cases hit 116,570

U.S. public health officials reported Monday an additional 48 COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States with a population of over 10 million, taking its death toll to 3,534, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also reported 1,584 new cases of novel coronavirus infections, bringing the caseload to 116,570 in the metropolitan area.

Los Angeles County public health officials noted that almost 50 percent of new cases occur among younger people with the most significant increase in the percentage of cases among residents aged 18-40.

There are 1,921 people currently hospitalized, 28 percent of whom are in the intensive care units and 18 percent on ventilators. Hospitalizations for individuals aged 18-40 have increased from a little over 10 percent of hospitalized cases in April to about 25 percent in July, according to the daily update of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.