Nikola mulls legal action against short-seller Hindenburg
Nikola Corp said on Friday it could take legal action against short-seller Hindenburg Research, which accused the electric truck maker of being a "fraud" in a scathing report on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The company also said it intended to bring the actions of the activist short-seller, together with evidence and documentation, to the attention of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Latest
Iran`s Omid Entrepreneurship Fund pays over $28 million for rural employment in West Azerbaijan Province