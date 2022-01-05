U.S. private payrolls beat expectations in December

US 5 January 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. private payrolls beat expectations in December

U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in December, pointing to underlying labor market strength at the end of 2021, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Private payrolls surged by 807,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for November was revised lower to show 505,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 534,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 400,000 jobs.

The survey was conducted in mid-December just as COVID-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, were surging across the country. Economists expect some disruption from the winter-wave of infections, though not on the scale witnessed last summer.

The ADP report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics and was published ahead of the Labor Department's more comprehensive and closely watched employment report for December on Friday. It has, however, a poor record predicting the private payrolls count in the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics employment report because of methodology differences.

Economists expect job growth accelerated in December.

First-time applications for unemployment benefits declined significantly between mid-November and mid-December. The Institute for Supply Management's measure of factory employment rose to an eight-month high in December, with manufacturers noting an improvement in labor supply.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, private payrolls likely increased by 365,000 jobs in December. Overall nonfarm payrolls are forecast to rise by 400,000 jobs. The economy created 210,000 jobs in November.

But worker shortages are constraining the labor market's recovery. The government reported on Tuesday that there were 10.6 million job openings at the end of November.

There were signs in November that unemployed Americans were starting to slowly return to the workforce, but the sky-rocketing coronavirus infections could force some to stay home.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Armenian PM calls Russia’s proposals on border delimitation with Azerbaijan acceptable
Armenian PM calls Russia’s proposals on border delimitation with Azerbaijan acceptable
France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders
France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkmen enterprise exports plastic boards Business 18:01
Uzbekistan puts into operation first power unit of new power plant in Bukhara region Uzbekistan 17:58
Iran shares data on exports from Fars Province Business 17:58
Kazakhstan-Bulgaria trade up year-on-year Business 17:55
Kazakh President assumes position of Chairman of Security Council Kazakhstan 17:45
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 17:42
Iranian farmers increase garlic export abroad due to lack of local demand Business 17:40
Alpha Dhabi creates UAE's largest health provider with ADQ deal Arab World 17:33
Iran ready to import additional gas from Turkmenistan - Iranian Gas Transmission Company Oil&Gas 17:31
U.S. private payrolls beat expectations in December US 17:30
Georgia shares data on petroleum oil, gas imports from Kazakhstan Georgia 17:25
Turkmen farm to increase cattle, camel numbers Business 17:24
Azerbaijan discloses most popular mobile phones in local market ICT 17:23
Israel earmarks COVID PCRs for high-risk groups, expands home-testing Israel 17:22
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:40
Jaishankar reviews bilateral ties with US, Russia ahead of talks Other News 16:37
Azerbaijan confirms 553 more COVID-19 cases, 736 recoveries Society 16:37
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Germany Business 16:37
Indian pharma industry to grow by 9% to 11% In 2021-22: ICRA Other News 16:36
Turkmengas opens tender to purchase general plant equipment Tenders 16:17
United Cement Group holding acquires state share in Uzbek Kyzylkumcement JSC Uzbekistan 16:16
OPEC+ makes perfectly correct diagnosis of Omicron impact on oil market Oil&Gas 16:05
Riot supporters hampering ambulance work in Almaty - commandant's office Kazakhstan 16:01
Iran eyes to increase agricultural production Business 15:51
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation preparing for national competitions Society 15:33
Georgia’s commercial banks reduce issuing net loans Georgia 15:30
Egypt targets 5.7% growth in draft budget for next fiscal year Arab World 15:29
SOFAZ boosts currency sales Oil&Gas 15:26
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on Christmas Politics 15:17
Uzbekistan increases import of meat and meat co-products in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 15:07
Azerbaijani State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance talks expiration of grace period on compulsory heath insurance Economy 15:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 5 Society 15:02
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in Nur-Sultan city Kazakhstan 14:50
TBC Capital shares outlook on Georgia’s economic recovery, lari depreciation Georgia 14:47
Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance talks about innovations Society 14:43
Uzbek Statistics Committee shares data on export of dairy products in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 14:39
Azerbaijan discloses number of people applied to health facilities in 11M2021 Society 14:39
Azerbaijan registers another affiliate of Russian Lukoil Economy 14:29
Iran interested in participating in trilateral projects with China, Sri Lanka Business 14:27
Turkmenistan building more greenhouses Construction 14:22
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Andakli field Uzbekistan 14:17
Azerbaijani Central Bank issues license to non-bank credit organization Finance 14:17
Russia records over 15,700 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours Russia 14:16
Iran to expand export markets Business 13:54
Central Bank of Azerbaijan issues license to new investment company Finance 13:36
Iran approves creation of Ardabil Free Trade and Industrial Zone Business 13:26
Iran forecasts to increase crude oil extraction Oil&Gas 13:20
Iran completes drilling of tunnel for transfer of water from Kani Sib Dam to Urmia Lake Oil&Gas 13:19
Iran shares data on agricultural exports Business 13:15
Value of air cargo traffic in Azerbaijan slightly up for 11M2021 Transport 13:09
Iran seeks to use cryptocurrency for small-scale transactions in int'l trade Business 13:07
Iran purchasing apples from farmers of several provinces Business 13:03
SOCAR reveals plans for oil supply via Baku-Novorossiysk Oil&Gas 12:51
Value of goods transported by railway transport in Azerbaijan increases Transport 12:43
Russia closely monitoring situation in Kazakhstan - foreign ministry Russia 12:39
Azerbaijan bans use of drug treating high blood pressure Society 12:30
Kazakhstan increases raw sulfur manufacturing over 11M2021 Business 12:26
SOCAR getting ready to receive gas near Astara under swap deal with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 12:14
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on declaring 2022 Year of Shusha Politics 12:14
Google acquires Israeli cybersecurity co Siemplify US 12:08
Macy's shortens store hours as COVID-19 cases surge US 12:06
Georgia’s commercial banks liabilities down Georgia 12:06
Uzbekistan reveals volume of tomato exports for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 12:04
UAE non-oil private sector activity grows for 13th month running in Dec Arab World 12:01
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Oil&Gas 11:42
Azerbaijan's cost of cargo shipments by sea grows in 11M2021 Transport 11:41
Uzbekistan Airways cancels flights to one of cities of Kazakhstan Uzbekistan 11:39
Passenger transportation via Iran’s Shahid Beheshti International Airport up Transport 11:30
Kazakhstan to introduce state regulation of prices for liquefied gas, gasoline, diesel Kazakhstan 11:27
Turkmenistan eyes to build calcite factory, aiming at import substitution Construction 11:25
Intense work to restore Iranian nuclear deal under way in Vienna — Russian envoy Russia 11:22
Loading, unloading of cargo at Iran's Bushehr port down Transport 11:15
Galt & Taggart releases overview of Georgia’s economic growth, banking sector Georgia 11:09
Iran's sprat fishing in Caspian Sea increases Business 11:08
Kazakhstan introducing emergency state in Almaty region Kazakhstan 11:02
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 5 Georgia 10:55
Iran’s South Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company increases gas extraction Oil&Gas 10:41
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 5 Oil&Gas 10:21
Average salary in Israel falls 2.6% Israel 10:16
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 5 Finance 10:06
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender to rent passenger cars Tenders 09:56
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 5 Finance 09:55
Turkey announces commissioning of high-speed railway in 2023 (Exclusive) Turkey 09:49
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 09:44
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Jan.9 Oil&Gas 09:40
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 4, 2022 Uzbekistan 09:34
Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns Oil&Gas 09:31
Libyan outages could lead to calls for larger increases in OPEC+ output Oil&Gas 09:25
Kazakh Interior Ministry: 95 injured during illegal actions Kazakhstan 08:43
Director of gas works in Zhanaozen detained Kazakhstan 08:34
Visa open to cooperation with Azerbaijan in field of digital banks - regional manager (Interview) (VIDEO) Economy 08:29
Kazakh President holds session on socioeconomic situation in the country Kazakhstan 08:20
Toyota tops GM in US for first time US 07:52
Turkey confirms 54,724 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:11
Indian Centre allows work from home for 50 per cent of its staff below Under Secretary level Other News 06:28
Number of Omicron cases in Germany triples within a week Europe 06:07
Indian minister meets top security brass, reviews situation Other News 05:39
Tokayev accepts resignation of government Kazakhstan 05:20
UK reports more than 200,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time Europe 05:01
IMF delays release of new forecast to Jan 25 to factor in COVID-19 developments Finance 04:26
All news