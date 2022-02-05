U.S. soldiers expected to land in Poland on Saturday

The first main U.S. forces are expected to arrive in Poland on Saturday, defense sources said on Friday, in order to reinforce NATO's eastern flank, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the troops' arrival, said the plans could change depending on security and logistics.

President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday announced the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine.