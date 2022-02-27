Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War

US President Joe Biden said an alternative to tough sanctions that Washington has slapped on Russia would be the Third World War, Trend reports citing TASS.

"You have two options. Start a Third World War, go to war with Russia, physically. Or two, make sure that the country that acts so contrary to international law ends up paying a price for having done it," Biden said in an interview with blogger Brian Tyler Cohen. The video was posted on his YouTube page on Saturday.

The US president noted that no sanctions are immediate. "But I think these sanctions, I know these sanctions are the broadest sanctions in history, and economic sanctions and political sanctions," Biden said.

"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed.