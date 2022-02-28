US prohibits its citizens from engaging in transactions with Central Bank of Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) prohibited US persons from engaging in transactions with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, Trend reports referring to the website of the White House.
“This action effectively immobilizes any assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation held in the US or by US persons, wherever located,” the message said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan achieved victory in Second Karabakh War under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Prosecutor demands punishment for Armenian nationals accused of terrorism in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar during trial in Baku
Azerbaijanis evacuated from most dangerous districts of Ukraine’s Kharkiv to border with Poland - honorary consulate
Azerbaijan discloses priority specialties within state program for education at prestigious foreign universities
Tashkent to host high-level int'l conference on regional cooperation of Central Asian states in fight against terrorism
Azerbaijan approves "State program for education of youth at prestigious foreign universities" following presidential order