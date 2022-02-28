US prohibits its citizens from engaging in transactions with Central Bank of Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) prohibited US persons from engaging in transactions with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, Trend reports referring to the website of the White House.

“This action effectively immobilizes any assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation held in the US or by US persons, wherever located,” the message said.