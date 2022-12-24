U.S. records over 12,000 deaths from flu this season

There have been at least 18 million illnesses, 190,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest estimates released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Seasonal influenza activity remains high but is declining in most areas, according to the CDC.

Over 20,700 people were hospitalized due to flu in the United States in the latest week ending Dec. 17, CDC data showed.

Seventeen influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported this week, for a total of 47 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season.

The CDC urged the public to get flu shot annually to prevent infection and serious outcomes.