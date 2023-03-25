US bases under fire in Syria for second day in a row

Several rockets hit the US bases in the Conoco gas field and Al-Omar oil field east of Deir Ezzor, Eastern Syria, people familiar with the matter told Al Mayadeen on Friday, Trend reports.

Following the shelling of the bases, an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that US helicopters were hovering over the US Koniko gas fields east of the Euphrates river.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday that ten rockets targeted coalition forces at the Mission Support Site Green Village compound in northeast Syria on March 24.

The US shelling came after media reports said Friday that missile strikes targeted a US base in the Al-Omar field, the largest oil field in Syria located in the governorate of Deir Ezzor in the country's northeast.