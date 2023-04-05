US pledges $2.6 billion more in weapons aid to Ukraine

The U.S. unveiled $2.6 billion worth of military assistance to Ukraine that includes three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday told the U.S. National Governors Association that the United States could protect its values by helping Ukraine.

"Our cooperation will allow for the new enhancement of your security, for our economy and yours, for jobs in both our countries," Zelenskiy said by video link.