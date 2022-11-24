Possibilities to expand Azerbaijan-Serbia ties - limitless, IIPE says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Serbia’s Belgrade on November 23 has opened a new page in the relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia. The signing of important documents will give an additional impetus to the further development of cooperation between the two countries in various economy fields and bring the relations to a new level.

As Dusan Prorokovic, Head of the Center of Eurasian Studies at Institute of the International Politics and Economics, told Trend, the relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia have been productive so far, and now the focus will mainly shift to energy cooperation.

“In the first place is energy cooperation. On the one hand, there is the idea of a joint project. Serbia would import gas from Azerbaijan, then produce electricity using gas-fired power plants, and then sell the electricity on the EU market. We also have limitations for realization of this project, it cannot be realized quickly, but it would be profitable for both Azerbaijan and Serbia. On the other hand, Serbia is interested in importing Azerbaijani oil,” the expert said.

Prorokovic has rightly pointed out that the Southern Gas Corridor acts as an alternative route for gas supply to Serbia.

“There has been a lot of talk about Azerbaijani gas in Europe for the last eight months. All European countries are interested in buying Azerbaijani gas. Serbia is just one of them,” he said.

At the same time, green energy is also among promising fields of cooperation between the two countries, Prorokovic noted.

“Azerbaijani companies have been developing green technologies. According to the same model as with gas, it is possible to produce green energy in Serbia and sell it on the EU market,” the expert explained.

Thus, as the expert thinks, there is always room for improvement of cooperation.

Today Azerbaijan creates new economic opportunities not only for the countries in the region, but also to its European partners. Azerbaijan is highly valued as a reliable partner in various partners. Good political and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia will result in further development, trade increase and new joint projects launch.

