“Nar”s social project wins Netty award (PHOTO)

Native sign language project implemented within the framework of “Nar”s corporate social responsibility policy won "NETTY 2022" national internet award. “Jestdili.az”, the first online sign language dictionary in Azerbaijani, became the best project winning the Science, Education and Innovations nomination.

Notably, online sign language dictionary was proposed by ‘Support to the Deaf’ Public Union and developed with “Nar”s financial support within the framework of the ‘Native Sign Language’ project, a winner of the ‘Social Projects’ competition announced by Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Regional Development Public Union (RDPU).

Aziz Akhundov, director of the Public Relations department of "Azerfon" LLC ("Nar" brand), who received the award at the final ceremony, said: "As a customer-oriented mobile operator, “Nar”s activity is not limited to providing high-quality mobile services for everyone, it also adds positive value to the community life through social projects. The sign language project not only ensures the integration of people with hearing disabilities into society, but also makes their daily lives more comfortable."

“Jestdili.az” contains explanatory texts of about 3,000 words and phrases, as well as pictures and videos of more than 2,100 gestures. The project aims to strengthen the socialization and integration of hearing impaired people into society. Besides, the development of a comprehensive dictionary facilitates the standardization of sign language.

