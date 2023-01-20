President Ilham Aliyev visits Alley of Martyrs on 33rd anniversary of January 20 tragedy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Thirty-three years have passed since the bloody 20 January tragedy. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs on the 33rd anniversary of the bloodshed which was committed by the Soviet empire in Baku, Trend reports.

The head of state paid tribute to those who gave their lives for the country’s freedom.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the “Eternal Flame” monument.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.