UNDP resident representative presents credentials to Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)

Recently appointed UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Alessandro Fracassetti, presented his credentials as the Head of the United Nations Development Programme in the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan His Excellency Mr. Elmar Mammadyarov at the meeting at the Ministry.

Mammadyarov welcomed Mr Fracassetti and received his letter of appointment issued by UNDP’s Administrator Mr. Achim Steiner on 6 May, 2019.

In this role, Mr. Fracassetti has overall responsibility for UNDP operational activities in the country, closely collaborates with national stakeholders and international partners to support Azerbaijan’s national priorities in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The appointment of Mr. Fracassetti as UNDP Resident Representative comes at a time when the country has laid solid foundations towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its accompanying 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through nationalised SDG priorities.

During the bilateral meeting with Mammadyarov, Mr. Fracassetti stressed that UNDP will continue to extend its full support to the Government of Azerbaijan in implementing the country’s ambitious development agenda and offer expertise and innovative solutions in key priority areas such as inclusive employment and entrepreneurship, youth and women empowerment, economic diversification, digitalization, environmental protection and energy efficiency.

In line with government priorities and in the spirit of Leaving No One Behind, UNDP’s programme in Azerbaijan promotes inclusivity, sustainability and innovation with a particular focus for the vulnerable groups, including rural communities, women and youth, unemployed, people with disabilities, veterans of war and IDPs.

Mr. Fracassetti has been leading UNDP Azerbaijan ad interim since December 2018. Mr. Fracassetti has more than 22 years of senior-level experience in international development. Prior to his appointment as UNDP Resident Representative, he had served as UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Azerbaijan since 2016, North Macedonia (2011-2016), and Croatia (2006-2011), as UNDP Assistant Resident Representative in Belarus (2004-2006) and in other senior positions, including as Senior Political Advisor and Senior Election Officer with the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Bosnia Herzegovina and Croatia since 1996.

UNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone. On the ground in nearly 170 countries and territories, we offer global perspective and local insight to help empower lives and build resilient nations.

UNDP has been working in Azerbaijan for close to 3 decades. It opened its office in the country in the fall of 1992 soon after Azerbaijan gained independence and joined the United Nations.

In Azerbaijan, UNDP’s programme of work is outlined in its “Country Programme Document 2016-2020” and is a result of close consultation with the Government. The current UNDP Country Programme Document contributes to three out of five UNAPF outcomes and is aligned with the Vision 2020 National Development Concept and the SDGs. These include (i) Sustainable and Inclusive Growth and Decent Work, (ii) Enhanced institutional capacity for good governance, and (iii) Energy, Environment, Climate Change and Resilience.

