Buses from Baku to Russia’s Tver to start running on May 28 (PHOTO)

Buses from Baku to Russia’s Tver city will start running tomorrow, Trend reports referring to the Baku International Bus Terminal on May 27.

"The bus trips will be carried out twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays," the report said. "The trip will take 36 hours. The bus will leave Baku at 13:00 (GMT +4). The return trip will be carried out on the same days at 13:00 (GMT +3)."

The cost of a single ticket is 100 manats. The bus trip for children up to 5 years old is free of charge (no free bus seat for them is provided), for children from 5 to 10 years old, the payment will make 50 percent of the ticket’s cost.

"Buses will pass through Rostov, Voronezh, Tula and Moscow cities. Passengers will travel in comfortable buses and will be provided with tea and coffee along the journey," the report noted.

The tickets can be purchased both online at bbak.az/ and at the box office of the Baku International Bus Terminal.

