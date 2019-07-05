Share of problem loans in Azerbaijan to decrease by 2020 - S&P

5 July 2019 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
First nomination included in World Heritage List at UNESCO session in Baku
Society 17:26
Can IGB construction be hindered by environmental regulations?
Oil&Gas 15:27
Azerbaijani FM meets Peruvian counterpart during working visit (PHOTO)
Politics 15:02
Top official: Number of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad growing
Politics 14:45
Top official: 1,165 laws on foreign policy adopted in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:29
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation to expand trade operations in Azerbaijan
Business 14:00
Latest
Tunisian PM bans face veils in public institutions after bombing
Arab World 17:51
Kazakhstan's region to renew agricultural machinery
Economy 17:38
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan increase trade by more than 20%
Economy 17:30
Seeking reset with journalists, Macron keeps press room inside Elysee
Other News 17:27
First nomination included in World Heritage List at UNESCO session in Baku
Society 17:26
Turkey-US trade turnover exceeds $1B in May
Economy 17:18
Georgian Bank becomes principal shareholder of platform for online ticket purchase
Economy 17:12
EBRD's investments in renewables of Kazakhstan exceed $370M
Economy 17:04
Azerbaijani bank increases net profit almost 43 times
Economy 17:00