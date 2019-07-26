Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

26 July 2019 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 26 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 11.1775 manats to 2,406.9025 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1844 manats to 27.8749 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 22.066 manats to 1,472.1575 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 22.406 manats to 2,598.5350 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 26, 2019

July 25, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,406.9025

2,418.0800

Silver

XAG

27.8749

28.0593

Platinum

XPT

1,472.1575

1,494.2235

Palladium

XPD

2,598.5350

2,620.9410

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 26)

