New deputy economy minister of Azerbaijan appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

Trend:

A new deputy economy minister of Azerbaijan has been appointed, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

According to the ministry, Rovshan Najaf has been appointed to this post by order of the head of state.

Rovshan Najaf was appointed the chairman of the board of Azerbaijan Financial Monitoring Service in September 2019.

Prior to that, Rovshan Najaf headed a department in the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, as well as the post of executive director of Azerbaijan Investment Company (prior to 2018).