Azerbaijan's economy minister appeals to heads of subordinate structures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov appealed to heads of structures subordinate to the ministry, Trend reports on March 31.

"By the presidential decree, the Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus was established to take preventive steps and strengthen measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The head of state and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva transferred the annual salaries to the fund. Through the efforts of every citizen of Azerbaijan, including civil servants, businessmen, ordinary citizens, the fund collected over 100 million manat ($58.8 million)," said the appeal.

“You, senior executives and ordinary employees of the ministry, which are part of its structure and are subordinate to organizations, demonstrating solidarity, unity and civic responsibility, did not stand aside from this noble initiative, and voluntarily supported it with your salaries and individual donations," Jabbarov stressed.

The minister expressed gratitude to everyone, feeling a sense of pride from working together with the ministry’s staff.