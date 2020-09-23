Several more Russian enterprises get right to export fish products to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Zhale Qasimova - Trend:

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan has granted the right to import fish products into the country to 11 Russian fish processing enterprises under the guarantees of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), Trend reports citing Rosselkhoznadzor.

At the same time, satisfying the requirements of Azerbaijan, the Food Safety Agency retained the right to inspect Russian exporting enterprises.

Thus, currently, 138 Russian enterprises have the right to export fish products to Azerbaijan.

The value of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia made up $1.7 billion from January through August 2020, having dropped by 6.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.