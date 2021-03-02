Azerbaijan and Germany to continue co-op on improving qualifications of managers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Jeila Aliyeva – Trend:

German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig and Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Alakbarov signed a Joint Declaration of Intentions between the Ministries of Economy of Azerbaijan and Germany to continue cooperation in raising the qualifications of managers working in Azerbaijani companies, Trend reports.

This training program for managers has been successfully implemented in Azerbaijan for ten years. The signing of the Joint Declaration ensures its continuation in the coming years.

The program, being implemented jointly with Azerbaijan, is an integral part of the global program ‘Adaptation to cooperation with Germany’ for advanced training of managers of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy of Germany.

The program is being implemented by the Society for International Cooperation from the German side and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME) of Azerbaijan from the Azerbaijani side.

During the implementation period of this program, more than 470 managers from Azerbaijan took part in it, having benefited from numerous graduation events.

The project has already resulted in numerous successful business relationships. The program is currently being implemented online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Managers from 21 participating countries in Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America, North America and Sub-Saharan Africa get to know German companies and their work, establish business contacts in Germany and return with new proposals and ideas to local companies.

In turn, for German companies, the program is in many cases the beginning of long-term business relationships with companies from the participating countries.