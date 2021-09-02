Azerbaijan works out new draft law on food safety
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2
Trend:
A new draft law on food safety has been developed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on September 2.
The draft law is planned to be submitted for discussion at the autumn session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.
This draft legislation covers issues of control over the quality of food products imported into Azerbaijan and produced in the country, and also provides for the use of new rules in this area.
