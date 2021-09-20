ACG celebrates 4 billion barrels production milestone

Economy 20 September 2021 12:00 (UTC+04:00)
ACG celebrates 4 billion barrels production milestone

bp as the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field is proud to announce on behalf of the co-venturers in the ACG project – SOCAR, MOL, INPEX, Equinor, ExxonMobil, TPAO, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) – that on 18 September 2021 the field produced the 4 billionth barrel of oil.

The 4 billion barrels total production has been transported primarily via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Western Route Export pipelines from the Sangachal terminal near Baku across Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to the world markets. To date, BTC has transported around 3.7 billion barrels of oil loaded mostly with ACG oil on 4,847 tankers.

Gary Jones, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, said: “This is a great milestone that once again demonstrates that ACG is a world-class field. As operator of ACG we are proud of the field’s amazing delivery story which will continue for many decades to come. The field started production from the Chirag platform on 7 November 1997. Since then, Chirag has made quite a history. Now 24 years later, joined by seven modern, high tech platforms, the historic Chirag continues to play a big role in the safe, efficient and reliable production delivery of ACG.

“Today, Azerbaijan is celebrating the 27th anniversary of the signing of the ‘Contract of the Century’ which is an important day in Azerbaijan’s new history marked as Oil Workers’ Day. The 4 billion barrels of total production achievement is ACG’s truly remarkable gift to the celebration of the day. As well as achieving this major production milestone, delivering significant profits to the country and to its shareholders and opening major sustainable development opportunities in local communities, ACG has turned the Caspian into one of the leading energy producing areas and technologically most advanced oil and gas development regions of the world. As operator we remain committed to working closely with the government, SOCAR and other co-venturers to ensure ACG’s fantastic contribution to the country for the next three decades.”

Key facts about ACG

  • The initial ACG Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) was signed on 20 September 1994. Since that time around $40 billion of investment has been made into the development of the ACG field.
  • In 2017, the ACG PSA was extended till the end of 2049.

  • ACG has also delivered about 50 billion cubic metres of associated gas in total to the Government of Azerbaijan.

  • ACG currently has eight offshore platforms – six production platforms and two process, gas compression, water injection and utilities platforms. The next development project of ACG - the Azeri Central East (ACE) - is currently under construction and is progressing on plan with first oil expected in 2023.
  • The platforms export oil and gas to the Sangachal Terminal, one of the world’s largest oil and gas terminals, onshore near Baku.
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Sweden's Vattenfall raises emission targets, eyes 2040 net zero goal
Sweden's Vattenfall raises emission targets, eyes 2040 net zero goal
Volume of SOCAR’s diesel supply to Ukraine revealed
Volume of SOCAR’s diesel supply to Ukraine revealed
Biden, Macron to talk amid submarine deal row
Biden, Macron to talk amid submarine deal row
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia records increase in Producer Price Index Business 12:48
British School in Baku organized IGCSE counseling session for parents and students of Year 10 and Year 11 (PHOTO) Society 12:39
Uzbekistan shares data on volume of completed construction work Business 12:39
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases on Sept.20 Georgia 12:35
Kazakh telecommunications company opens tender for software dev't Tenders 12:35
Iran' sees surge in value of GDP in oil-gas sector Finance 12:20
Perm university shooter neutralized, possible accomplices being searched for — governor Russia 12:12
Sweden's Vattenfall raises emission targets, eyes 2040 net zero goal Europe 12:11
Turkish ministry reveals number of ships docked at Canakkale port Turkey 12:11
Honda targets annual sales of 70,000 Prologue electric vehicles in U.S. from 2024 Other News 12:09
Azerbaijan restores electrical system of liberated Kalbajar (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 12:02
Central Bank of Iran shares data on GDP Finance 12:01
ACG celebrates 4 billion barrels production milestone Economy 12:00
Iran's CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 11:57
Iran's Dena Petrochemical Company signs contract to support domestic production Oil&Gas 11:51
Iran's Mostazafan Foundation financing construction of several power plants Oil&Gas 11:50
UAE’s Dragon Oil eyes increasing oil production in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 11:50
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (Sept.13 through Sept.17) Finance 11:44
ACG celebrates 4 billion barrels production milestone Oil&Gas 11:43
Shooting reported in Russia’s Perm State University (VIDEO) Russia 11:35
Iran's membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization send positive signal - expert Iran 11:28
India becoming destination country for healthy food, says Minister Other News 11:24
Azerbaijan Air Force fighter jets to fly over Bosphorus Strait within TEKNOFEST - 2021 Politics 11:23
200k volunteers, 400k workers drafted to fight Covid in India's rural areas Other News 11:21
Iran sees increase in employment rate Iran 11:19
Turkey shares cargo traffic stats for Iskenderun port in 8M2021 Turkey 11:09
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 11:06
Uzbekistan increases production of gasoline Oil&Gas 11:04
Volume of ACG oil transshipment via Ceyhan terminal disclosed Oil&Gas 10:51
Turkey discloses volume of vehicle shipments between Mersin, Israeli Haifa ports Turkey 10:47
Indian Govt announcement on international tourism likely in 10 days: Officials Other News 10:45
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 20 Uzbekistan 10:44
Turkey shares data on chemical exports to Turkmenistan Turkey 10:42
Asian jet fuel demand to recover from pandemic nadir over coming quarters Oil&Gas 10:40
Meeting with VP Kamala Harris also on cards during PM Modi's US visit Israel 10:38
Iran shares data on trade turnover with ECO member states Business 10:37
Turkey records growth in clothing exports to Kazakhstan Turkey 10:33
Turkey sees increase in mining products exports to Azerbaijan Turkey 10:32
Azerbaijani FM leaves for New York to partake in UNGA's 76th session Politics 10:30
Turkey's leather exports to Uzbekistan surge in value for 8M2021 Turkey 10:30
Iranian currency rates for September 20 Finance 10:28
Value of grain exports from Turkey to Uzbekistan soars Turkey 10:26
Volume of SOCAR’s diesel supply to Ukraine revealed Oil&Gas 10:25
Georgia's frozen chicken export revenue increases Business 10:25
Turkmenistan boosts imports of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 10:23
Iran not to lift car import ban unconditionally - MP Transport 10:21
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six medals in Montenegro (PHOTO) Society 10:16
Strengthening economic relations with neighboring countries is priority for Iran - President Raisi Politics 10:15
East Azerbaijan province to complete semi-finished civil construction projects - governor Iran 10:12
Saudi retains top spot in oil supplies to China with volumes up 53% y/y Arab World 10:10
700,000 doses of Sputnik V’s second component delivered to Guatemala Russia 10:05
Iranian expert talks electricity prices for industrial sector Oil&Gas 09:54
Iran's lifts ban on imported rice Iran 09:48
Uzbekistan sees increase in manufacturing of industrial products Business 09:44
Iran, Syria trade slows down - Chamber of Commerce Iran 09:43
Turkmenistan’s energy ministry extends tender for power plant construction Tenders 09:38
Oil down on stronger greenback, rising U.S. rig count Oil&Gas 09:19
Armenia is not working towards implementation of trilateral agreements on Karabakh - Russian expert on Baku Network platform Politics 09:18
Iran sees increase in electricity supply Oil&Gas 09:12
Iran's South Pars Gas Company to launch new refinery unit Oil&Gas 09:10
Iran shares data on rapeseed cultivation Business 09:08
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 09:07
American Airlines, Microsoft join Gates-backed program to boost clean energy Transport 08:59
2,438 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:28
EU remains Georgia’s main trading partner Business 08:00
USA economic recovery would reverse into recession if debt limit not raised - U.S. Treasury Secretary Economy 07:31
Taliban leader seeks foreign assistance for displaced Afghans Other News 06:59
Biden, Macron to talk amid submarine deal row Europe 06:25
Saudi Arabia outlines roadmap to boost museum sector Arab World 05:46
France cancels defence meeting with UK over submarine row Europe 05:13
Lebanon receives highest per-capita remittances in Arab region Finance 04:35
Honda to launch online sales of new cars in Japan Business 03:57
Lufthansa launches $2.5 bln capital increase to repay state bailout Finance 03:18
Israel re-allows entry of foreign tourist groups Tourism 02:36
Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna COVID-19 boosters weeks away US 01:55
United Russia gets 42.92% of vote in State Duma elections with 20.06% of results counted Russia 01:12
France rebukes Australia, U.S. for lying, contempt over submarine deal Europe 00:31
Main goal of Armenian lobby is to create confrontation between Azerbaijan and Russia - Russian expert Politics 19 September 23:59
Turkey reports 26,398 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 19 September 23:46
Australia defends scrapping of French submarine deal, Macron and Biden to talk Other News 19 September 23:11
Cost of mobile internet in Georgia decreases ICT 19 September 22:44
Raisi orders ministries to identify coop. areas with SCO Iran 19 September 22:09
Uzbek textile industry has potential to become decisive hub between East, West Business 19 September 21:35
French company to reconstruct buildings in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat Turkmenistan 19 September 21:29
UK records another 29,612 coronavirus cases Europe 19 September 21:15
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 20 Oil&Gas 19 September 20:47
Qatar flight with Afghans, Americans, Europeans leaves Kabul, official says US 19 September 20:20
Iran's CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 19 September 20:11
Iranian FM to meet with foreign ministers of 4 + 1 group Politics 19 September 19:01
Israel reports 7,445 new COVID-19 cases Israel 19 September 18:41
Iran boosts mobile phone imports Business 19 September 18:19
Kazakh Minister, reps of Kazakh cultural centers of Uzbekistan meet Kazakhstan 19 September 18:03
Israeli researchers 3D-print blood vessel networks for implantation Israel 19 September 17:42
Number of flights from Iran's Mehrabad International Airport up Transport 19 September 17:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 19 September 16:53
Azerbaijan confirms 1,734 more COVID-19 cases, 3,378 recoveries Society 19 September 16:48
Israel, Egypt FMs agree to boost bilateral ties Israel 19 September 16:35
Capital of Iran's Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company grows Oil&Gas 19 September 16:16
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 19 Oil&Gas 19 September 16:07
Georgia sees decline in revenues from beer exports Business 19 September 15:58
All news