Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy talks recent business support applications (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23
Trend:
Over 1,900 applications for business support have been approved in Azerbaijan, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
OIC-IPHRC to prepare report on human rights violations committed by Armenia during occupation of Azerbaijani lands
Another int'l delegation visiting Baku to investigate crimes of Armenia in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories
Standard and Sensitive Ratings Agency sees positive growth trend in Uzbek Uzmetkombinat's securities
Turkish servicemen arrive in Azerbaijan for "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" joint exercises (PHOTO)