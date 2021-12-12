Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for commissioning Horadiz-Agband railway
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12
Trend:
The Horadiz-Agband railway is expected to be commissioned in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2023, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov told journalists, Trend reports.
Gurbanov added that the work is planned to be completed by late 2022.
“Some 40 kilometers of land have been prepared,” chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways said. “We will soon start to lay the top layer of the railway. The work on tunnels and bridges is underway. The railway is 11 kilometers long. The demining operations are also underway. The work will probably be completed on a 50 kilometer-section by late 2021.”
