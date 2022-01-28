Buta Airways to resume flights to Mineralnye Vody in February

Buta Airways reopens direct flights from Baku to Mineralnye Vody. The air carrier will start operating flights from February 6.

Flights en route Baku-Mineralnye Vody-Baku will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Sundays.

It should be noted that earlier, from the end of May 2021 to January 2022, flights to Mineralnye Vody were carried out by Azerbaijan Airlines.

Tickets for these flights are available on the official website of Buta Airways (“Budget”, “Standard” and “Super” fares), as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare).

The cost of tickets starts from 29 euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Azerbaijani citizens planning to travel to Russia should have the right to enter the territory of Russia. The entry requirements for Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/russia.

The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/clinics.

When departing from Russia to Azerbaijan, passengers should be tested for COVID-19. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the certificate confirming its authenticity. This will help to speed up the formalities at the airport. Passengers travelling on this route should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 72 hours prior to flight departure.