Hungary discloses timeframe for buying gas from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Maryana Ahmadova - Trend:

Hungary expects to start to buy gas from Azerbaijan by late 2023, Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said while answering Trend correspondent’s question within the Azerbaijan-Hungary business forum in Baku.

The minister expressed hope for the rapid creation of the appropriate infrastructure in Southeast Europe for Azerbaijani gas to be transported to many European countries.

“The Hungarian company, which is responsible for transporting gas and generating electricity, is already negotiating with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR,” Szijjarto said. “We also hope for Azerbaijan's political support in this issue.”