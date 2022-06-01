Azerbaijan has been strong partner in advancing energy security across the region - US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan has been a strong partner in advancing energy security across the region, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources at the US Department of State Laura Lochman said at the opening ceremony of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

“We recently celebrated 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the US and Azerbaijan. Our countries have long enjoyed close partnership and there is no greater supporter of independence and democracy in the South Caucasus than the US. Azerbaijan has been a strong partner in advancing energy security across the region,” she said.

Lochman added that the US looks forward to continue to work with Azerbaijan on strategies to develop reliable energy source that also supports our critical climate goals.