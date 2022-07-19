Start.up! Germany Pitch Event to be held in Azerbaijan (AD)

In partnership with the German Trade Association in Georgia (DWV) and the German Embassy in Baku, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) provides Georgian and Azerbaijani start-ups with an attractive and unique Start-up program to give the nations’ young companies linkages to German companies and the German market.



Five Azerbaijani Start-ups in the fields of logistics & mobility, green tech and industrial solutions are invited to take part in the Start.up! Germany Pitch Event on 11 August 2022 in Baku. They will be competing against the following five start-ups from Georgia: DG Systems, Styx, VooVoo, Corvis, Costy. The best of each Georgian and Azerbaijani start-ups of the mentioned sectors are selected by a high-ranked jury consisting of members of the German-Azerbaijani business community and the German Embassy. The application deadline for the Start.up! Germany Pitch Event ends on 28 July 2022. Only registered participants who will receive a personal entrance ticket can take part in the Start.up! Germany Pitch Event.



Registration link for start-ups (Deadline: 28 July 2022)



The best start-ups from each Georgia and Azerbaijan in the fields of logistics & mobility, green tech and industrial solutions will be invited to a regional contest and compete with participating start-ups.



The best countries will reach the final and meet renown German multinational companies and innovative SMEs at the Start.up Germany Tour 2022 in North Rhine Westphalia and its dynamic Rhine-Ruhr region from October 23 - 27, 2022.



Should you have any questions regarding the event, please do not hesitate to contact Ms. Turkan Maharramova via email (startup@ahk-baku.de) or phone at +994 12 497 63 06.