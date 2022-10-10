Azerbaijan plans to increase trade turnover with EU - AZPROMO

BAKU,Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan plans to increase trade turnover with the EU to $5 billion, Director of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Export Promotion Department Tural Hajili said during presentation of the digital trading platform of the European Union for the countries participating in the 'Eastern Partnership', Trend reports.

According to him, the EU is a strategic partner of Azerbaijan in trade operations.

"Azerbaijan plans to increase its export to this market. In this regard, the country prepared the relevant document the adoption of which is expected at the end of this month. Within the framework of this strategy, trade turnover is expected to grow by 86 percent to $5 billion by 2026," Hajili said.

He noted that the launch of this platform will provide Azerbaijani exporters with additional and very efficient tools for implementation of their unused export potential.

"This will also become the first step to in the successful the measures identified by the 'Azerbaijan's Social and Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026', 'Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Products Export Strategy for 2022-2026'," Hajili said.