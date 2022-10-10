New EU digital platform to help disclose Azerbaijan's unused export potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The use of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) Trade Helpdesk digital trading platform plays an important role in disclosing Azerbaijan's unused export potential, Charge d’Affairs of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Crtomir-Peter Fisinger said, Trend reports.

Fisinger made the remark during the presentation of the digital trading platform of the European Union for the countries participating in the Eastern Partnership.

"This platform will help Azerbaijani enterprises, including small and medium-sized ones, identify new trade markets and products in the Eastern Partnership region and the EU," he noted.

According to the official, the free platform, including its Azerbaijani version, is available online.

Besides, Fisinger noted that the EU is the main trade partner of Azerbaijan, and more than half of Azerbaijani exports account for the EU.

"Azerbaijan is an important partner for the EU and we are committed to developing our relationship. Negotiations on a new comprehensive bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU are in an active stage,” he further said.

“It’s also worth noting the recent signing by the parties of a memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership in the energy sector, which will make a huge contribution to the development of bilateral relations," he said.