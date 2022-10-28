The Azerbaijan Huawei day 2022, themed ‘Enjoy growth, Win together’, was held in Baku, Azerbaijan on October 25th .Huawei experts , partners and customers discussed the local and global trends in the field of ICT, partner business development perspectives on the market of new technological solutions and products .

Addressing the summit, Mr. David Xu, General Manager for Azerbaijan Huawei, said, “Huawei has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2004. As a leader in the ICT industry, Huawei offers a broad range of advanced solutions such as data storage systems, data transfer systems, digital energy and cloud technologies. Our products and solutions are our key differentiators. Huawei has long been committed to development with partners in Azerbaijan. Our goal is to drive digital service transformation for customers across industries. We believe that only with our partners can we help our customers succeed in a rapidly changing world and create new value across industries.”

Counsellor Mr. Ma chi conveyed congratulation on successful implementation of the “Azerbaijan Huawei Day 2022” and remarked that: “Since entering the Azerbaijani market in 2004, Huawei has always followed user requirements. With advanced technologies, reliable products, perfect solutions, and high-quality services, Huawei has helped the development of the telecom and digital industries in Azerbaijan and supported the cultivation of human resources in related fields. More government departments and enterprises on the Azerbaijani side are welcome to learn more about Huawei, discuss cooperation, and jointly improve Azerbaijan's information and communication infrastructure, and strengthen digital transformation and upgrade in fields such as oil and gas, education, agriculture, finance, and photovoltaic (PV), new energy vehicles, national data centers, and smart cities. We believe that with the joint efforts of Huawei and Azerbaijan partners and clients, China-Azerbaijan cooperation in science and technology will become a new bright spot and a new growth point for bilateral strategic cooperation. ”

Wang Eryong, Director of partner business Huawei Eurasia, stressed that Huawei provides partners with consulting services, comprehensive technical support, end-to-end solutions with the best integration benefits, and the possibility of using demonstration facilities, training platforms, partner portals, community resources and Marketing Funds.

Other keynote speakers at Azerbaijan Huawei Day 2022 included Zarina Hajiyeva Business Development Manager, Marvel Azerbaijan, Ulvi Aslanov Director of Code Academy, Naila Allahverdiyeva Head of Process Automation Engineering Department, Baku Higher Oil School highlighted the importance of ecosystem building in Azerbaijan.

About Enterprise Business Group

Huawei Enterprise Business Group (EBG) is committed to bring digital to every organization for a fully connected, intelligent world, including government and public sectors, financial services, energy, transportation, and manufacturing, and other sectors. Huawei focus on ICT infrastructure and utilize our technological strengths in the areas of cloud computing, big data, connectivity, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), offers a wide range of products and solutions. Huawei is dedicated to build symbiotic relationships with our ecosystem partners and achieve shared success. To achieve this, we have made every effort to open up our ICT platforms, global marketing platforms, and training and service platforms to our partners, and work together to ensure success in the market. We have also worked to facilitate the development of industry standards and enabling digitalization. Through these activities, we aim to jointly create value for customers, grow the industries, and achieve sustainable development. Currently, 267 of Fortune Globe 500, and a total of more than 700 cities all over the world, have chosen Huawei as their partner in digital transformation.