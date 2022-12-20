Azerpost releases collection of stamps dedicated to Year of Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Azerbaijani Azerpost LLC postal operator releases a collection of stamps dedicated to the Year of Shusha, Chairman of the Company Afqan Jalilov told reporters during the briefing, Trend reports.

He noted that the issue of stamps and envelopes on the theme "Shusha 270 Years" is one of the Action Plans envisaged by the order of President Ilham Aliyev declaring 2022 a "Year of Shusha" in Azerbaijan of January 5, 2022.

"According to the Action Plan, Azerpost, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, will release a collection of 21 various stamps on the theme "Shusha 270 years". The themed stamps "Shusha 270 Years" illustrate the city of Shusha from 5 different directions," he said.

Jalilov also noted that the themed stamps include architecture, literature, ethnic and musical culture, as well as the flora and fauna of Shusha.