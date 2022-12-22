Azerbaijan Hotel Association expects growth of tourist inflow to liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The construction of hotels on the liberated lands of Azerbaijan will contribute to an increase in the tourist inflow, CEO of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association Gunay Saghlam told Trend on December 22.

"Currently, one hotel is being built in Aghdam and two in Shusha. Naturally, after the provision of infrastructure and security in these places, there will be a large flow of tourists,” Saghlam said. “Of course, plans in this direction concern not only the construction of hotels but also the creation of various types of tourist products using an integrated systematic approach to comfort.”

“At the present stage, intensive work is underway on the tourism potential of Karabakh. The construction of hotels will also contribute to the opening of new jobs. All this will have a positive impact on the economy," she noted.

According to her, the country's rich tourism potential is concentrated in various regions of the country, as well as in the capital Baku.

"Particular attention is paid to the establishment of appropriate infrastructure, given the potential of each region in the field of tourism. The hotel business is developing in the regions,” Saghlam further said.

“The commissioning of the Basqal Resort and Spa hotel in Ismayilli is a vivid example of this. The hotel has created all conditions for guests. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan's hotel business faced stagnation, but currently, the construction of hotels in different regions of the country is underway," she added.

The CEO also noted that the opening of branded hotels in Baku gives a big impetus to the development of tourism.

"The recent opening of The Ritz-Carlton Baku is of great importance for our country. The opening of such hotels attracts more tourists to our country because the hotels’ international relations are very extensive. Branded hotels have their own portfolio of guests who prefer to visit them,” Saghlam explained.

She also said that such hotels attract tourists and business travelers, the number of which has increased significantly in Baku.

“Hotels of other international brands, including those of the middle price category, are opening in our country. The leading global hotel group Accor will also open a new hotel in the country. In this regard, an agreement has already been signed,” the CEO noted.

“The opening of world-famous branded hotels in our country is a big step towards attracting foreign tourists to the country. Besides, it’s planned to open several hotels in the capital,” Saghlam concluded.