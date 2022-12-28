Azerbaijan's ASCO considering issuing bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) CJSC is expected to issue bonds for $50 million, Chairman of ASCO Rauf Valiyev told reporters on the sidelines of today's bond auction, Trend reports.

According to him, the company has already had the relevant mandate.

ASCO held a bond auction on December 28. As many as 100,000 bonds were placed during the auction with a nominal value of $1,000 each in the amount of $100 million with a maturity of five years, at an annual rate of six percent.