Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan's ASCO considering issuing bonds

Economy Materials 28 December 2022 14:29 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's ASCO considering issuing bonds

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) CJSC is expected to issue bonds for $50 million, Chairman of ASCO Rauf Valiyev told reporters on the sidelines of today's bond auction, Trend reports.

According to him, the company has already had the relevant mandate.

ASCO held a bond auction on December 28. As many as 100,000 bonds were placed during the auction with a nominal value of $1,000 each in the amount of $100 million with a maturity of five years, at an annual rate of six percent.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more