Azerbaijani SMBDA reveals number of financing projects for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) financed 26 SME projects in the fields of education, science and research in 2022, the SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov said during a press conference on the results of last year, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, more than 500,000 manat ($294,120) was allocated for the above projects.

"Within one grant, an entrepreneur can be allocated funds in the amount of up to 20,000 manat ($11,760). So, 12 projects submitted for the second grant competition were financed. Currently, the acceptance of projects for the third grant competition continues, and the results will be announced in February," he added.