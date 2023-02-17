Azerbaijan-Hungary Business Forum takes place in Budapest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Azerbaijan-Hungary Business Forum has taken place in Budapest within the 9th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Azerbaijani Population told Trend.

The business forum was attended by 87 companies, out which 26 were from Azerbaijan, and 61 companies – from Hungary.

Co-Chair of the Joint Commission from Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev and Commission Co-Chair from Hungary, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó delivered speeches at the business forum.

Will be updated