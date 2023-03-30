Azerbaijan to allow import of cars produced over 10 years ago (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has adopted a decree to restrict import of passenger cars with a service life of over 10 years into Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

This decree will enter into force 30 days after its publication.

The new decision caused some concern among citizens who ordered cars from abroad.

The citizens said that the ordered cars will most likely arrive in Azerbaijan within three-four months. Thus, citizens are concerned that the cars won’t be allowed into the country.

The Cabinet of Ministers commenting on the issue noted that citizens who ordered cars, produced more than 10 years ago, from abroad and paid for their purchase by concluding a deal before March 29, 2023 will be allowed to bring these cars into the country.

The State Customs Committee said that in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers decree "On limiting import of used cars into the customs territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated March 29, 2023, the import of cars with the service life of over 10 years into the country, will be restricted.

"The decree envisages implementation of customs clearance of vehicles [cars with the above service life] purchased in foreign countries until March 29, 2023 (including March 29) and imported with the presentation to the customs authorities of the relevant payment documents confirming this," the committee added.