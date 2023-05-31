AccessBank disclosed its audit report for 2022

AccessBank published its financial statements for 2022 approved by PricewaterhouseCoopers International Audit Company prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Net profit of the Bank as of the end of 2022 amounted to AZN 20.5m.

According to the report, assets of the Bank as of the December 31, 2022 were AZN 1127.6m, the significant part (70.1%) of which makes up loans to customers portfolio.

Loans to customers portfolio of the Bank increased by 32.3% and reached AZN 790.8m. As compared to 2021, net interest income increased by AZN 26.0m or 46.1% as a result of increase of loans to customers portfolio.

Total deposit portfolio increased by 24.9 % and reached AZN 883.6m.

AccessBank has been a leader in the microfinancing market and has been providing services to small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The bank's shareholders include the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and other international organizations and investment funds. With 31 branch offices, including 15 in Baku and 16 in regions, AccessBank continues to offer accessible financing options for MSMEs.

For more information on the services provided by AccessBank, call 151 or visit their website at www.accessbank.az . You can also follow the bank's social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

AccessBank CJSC provides its services under license No. 245 dated 25 October 2002, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The bank's headquarters are located in Baku city, Yasamal district, Tbilisi Avenue 3.