Azerbaijan’s investment in digital infrastructure and start-ups contributes to economic growth - IMBL rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Digital consciousness becomes a critical factor in the formation of human capital in reintegration processes, and in this context, Azerbaijan is attracting more and more attention from the international community, Rector of the Russian Southern University-IMBL (Institute of Management Business and Law), Doctor of Economics, Professor Imran Akperov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international scientific conference on "Reintegration of territories liberated from occupation into the country's economy: goals and directions".

"Digitalization of society is becoming an integral part of the modern world, and Azerbaijan is actively using the advantages of digital technologies to upgrade its economy and social infrastructure. With the development of digital consciousness, regarding the ability to adapt to digital tools and use them effectively, Azerbaijan is strengthening its international positions," Akperov noted.

According to him, reintegration processes face many difficulties and the effective use of digital technologies is a key factor in the successful implementation of these processes.

"Azerbaijan is actively implementing digital tools and platforms that improve access to education, healthcare, information and other important resources for reintegrating groups. Digital consciousness is not only a set of skills, but also a cultural phenomenon that forms sustainable values ​​and an understanding of the need for active participation in digital society," the rector said.

Azerbaijan is taking steps to develop digital consciousness among its citizens, especially among young people, which gives hope for the future development of the country and the improvement of its human capital, Akperov noted.

He added that the international community recognizes Azerbaijan's efforts in the field of digital transformation and reintegration and expresses its recognition for the desire to create favorable conditions for the formation of human capital.

"Of particular interest are the innovative programs implemented in Azerbaijan to develop digital skills and raise awareness of digital security. In addition, events and trainings are being held aimed at developing digital skills in schools, universities and public organizations," the rector further said.

Besides, according to him, Azerbaijan is also actively attracting investments in digital infrastructure and stimulates the development of digital start-ups, which creates favorable conditions for the development of high-tech industries, such as information technology, e-commerce and digital services.

"The development of these industries contributes to economic growth and the creation of new jobs, which has a positive impact on the formation of human capital," Akperov said.

He noted that amid these achievements, Azerbaijan is attracting more and more attention from international partners and investors.

"The country actively participates in international forums and initiatives that promote the exchange of experience and cooperation in the field of digital transformation and reintegration," the rector said. "The human capital formed as a result of these efforts is becoming a valuable resource for Azerbaijan, contributing to its sustainable development and ensuring the welfare of citizens."

Progress in the field of digital consciousness and reintegration processes make Azerbaijan an example for other countries striving for digital progress and strengthening human potential, Akperov concluded.

The conference has started its work at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AUAC).

Representatives of government agencies, private institutions, and higher educational institutions of the country, scientists from leading universities of Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, and Northern Macedonia have taken part in the event, organized by the AUAC Business Economics and Management Department.