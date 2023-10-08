SOCAR, Turkmengaz talk joint exploration of hydrocarbons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Turkmengaz, Turkmenistan's energy concern, have reviewed joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting within the framework of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov's visit to Turkmenistan, where SOCAR's staff was also present.

The talks centered on enhancing collaboration in the energy sector, jointly exploring and developing hydrocarbon resources, and the potential implementation of various projects.

Moreover, during his visit to Turkmenistan, Minister Jabbarov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batir Amanov assessed the outlook for advancing energy-related relations between the two countries and the feasibility of joint ventures.

The sides pointed out that the energy-focused agreements inked between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan constitute a significant step towards expanding cooperation.

Back in 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have agreed on the development of a joint Dostlug (Friendship) offshore oil and gas field.

The collaborative exploration of the Dostlug offshore oil and gas field by Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan opens the potential for gas exports to European countries via the Trans-Caspian underwater pipeline. In such a scenario, the pipeline could be linked to the Southern Gas Corridor, connecting Azerbaijan to European Union countries via Georgia and Türkiye.