Azerbaijan plans to conduct certification of Islam-allowed food products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan plans to conduct certification of Halal (permissible by Islam) products, Director General of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND) under the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy Ilham Bayramov said at an event dedicated to the World Standards Day, Trend reports.

Bayramov emphasized that the goal of the institute is to adapt the national standards system to global and contemporary standards.

Additionally, he spoke about standards in the field of laboratory research.

The institute's main achievement, according to the director general, is the expansion of cooperation with the International Standardization Organization (ISO).

The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute in collaboration with the Physical-Technical Federal Institute (PTB), the national metrology institute of Germany.

Azerbaijan has demonstrated a commitment to the Halal industry by implementing four distinct Halal standards since 2012. These standards encompass various aspects of Halal goods, including production, export, packaging, marketing, and imports.

This strategic move positions Azerbaijan to effectively regulate and facilitate the growth of the Halal market within its borders.

The most recent implementation of these regulations was enacted in April 2014. The ultimate objective was to establish a standardization framework that aligns with global standards, with the aim of safeguarding Azerbaijani citizens against "Haram" or prohibited products. The aforementioned standards are:

1. AZS 757-2014 “Certification of Halal products”

2. AZS 372-2012 “Halal standards for meat. General requirements to production, transportation, storage, and sale”.