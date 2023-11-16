TRACECA keen to support launch of container transportation between Azerbaijani, Georgian seaports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. TRACECA is ready to support the launch of container transportation between the seaports of Azerbaijan and Georgia to reduce the load on road checkpoints, TRACECA Secretary General Asset Assavbayev said at the international conference on "International transport and logistics corridor: Development impulses from Zangilan", held in Zangilan, Trend reports.

"More than 75 hours were spent crossing the Azerbaijani-Georgian border during the pilot cargo transportation from May through June 2023. The current situation once again shows how important it is for Azerbaijan and Georgia to increase the capacity at the border," he said.

The secretary general said that the launch of container transportation between the seaports of Azerbaijan and Georgia will allow redirecting part of cargo vehicles transiting by rail.

In addition, Assanbayev mentioned the work carried out by Azerbaijan and Georgia to create a checkpoint operating on the principle of "one stop", which will be the first point of this type in the region.

"I am sure that this work will make a significant contribution to the development of capacity between the two countries," he said.

An international conference on the topic "International transport and logistics corridor: Development impulses from Zangilan" has started today in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan.

The conference is held with the joint organization of the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the conference is to organize discussions between the public, private and academic sectors on the development and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as well as to establish cooperation between stakeholders.

